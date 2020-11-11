Cazzie David is a lot of things. The daughter of comedian and television star Larry David can be counted as a webseries creator, columnist, and author, but if you look her up there's a strong chance one of the first things you'll learn is that she dated Pete Davidson. David is opening up about the dissolution of her time with the star, who famously began dating Ariana Grande days later, in an essay in her new collection title No One Asked for This.

In the story, David explains parts of the two-and-a-half year relationship that the headlines didn’t go into. She talks about how Davidson covered himself in tattoos dedicated to her, a cartoon of her, her favorite emoji, and other tributes. Her recounting of the breakup is painful but not without levity. David called a break, then tried to recant; Davidson refused to come back, saying he was “the happiest he had ever been.” The news broke about his relationship with Grande shortly after.

The sobbing, shaking breakdown Cazzie writes about culminated with her dad begging her to snap out of it with a sitcom laugh line. Larry David is quoted as saying (yes, in all-caps), “CAZZIE, COME ON! YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!”

David also walked through the ways her ex’s very public new love—and the army of fans willing to be spiteful and mean on Grande’s behalf—made the problem worse. In the years since, David has made it to a point where she can talk about the experience openly, even becoming friends with Davidson again.

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.”