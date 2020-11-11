Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally arriving this week, and it's packed with new modes that will ensure previous Modern Warfare players will be gripped to the game harder than ever.

The highly-anticipated release of the direct sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops will take players into an all-new, mind-bending Campaign mode, including the long-awaited return of 'Zombies', as well as an exacting array of new features for Multiplayer and Warzone players.

On November 13th, players will be a given a history lesson in true Black Ops style. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the Campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will act as a direct sequel set 13 years after the original Black Ops story, dropping veterans and newcomers alike in the stealth-heavy world of the Cold War in Call Of Duty's most expansive campaign to date.

The footage above showcases the first campaign mission in the game – titled “Nowhere Left to Run" – which immediately launches players into covert darkness to fight a battle that “never happened.” The campaign goal? Preventing global nuclear conflict through clandestine operations, on missions whose targets and sources "remain off the record to this day."

Call of Duty: Warzone also has huge plans for the future in the new game. The free-to-play, free-for-everyone online experience played by millions of dub-seekers all over the world is going to reach new levels in Black Ops Cold War.

Leveling in Black Ops Cold War, Warzone or Modern Warfare all count toward your Season Leveling and Prestige Level, with weapons, cosmetics, and other unlockables (including attachments, perks, skins, quips, finishing moves and killstreaks) also shared across the games. Weapons from both Cold War and Modern Warfare, including blueprints and camo variants, will be available in Warzone, creating “the largest weapons arsenal ever seen in Call of Duty,” according to Activision's extensive blogpost – which you can check out in full here.

Operators from Cold War will be available to play the Battle Royale mode from November 13th, with the launch of Black Ops Cold War Season One on December 10th also delivering new standard multiplayer maps and modes, including a new Zombies mode and the return of 2v2 gunfights. Nuketown will also return, with a new remix of the notorious map mode.

You can pre-order Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from participating retailers and CallofDuty.com now, before the game launches on November 13th. Get a closer look at some of the gameplay action below.