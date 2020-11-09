Blue Ivy Carter hasn't seen a ceiling in her whole life. And now, the hardest working manager in the business has ventured back into the booth to put her talents on the table.

On Monday, the creator of Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry, revealed Blue Ivy narrated the official audio version of his children's book/Oscar-winning short film. Cherry made the announcement via a tweet that featured Blue reading the book's title and the names of its creators, Cherry and illustrator Vashti Harrison.

Hair Love follows a Black father attempting to do his daughter's hair for the first time, which ends up turning into a life lesson about self-love and freedom of expression. Along with having Blue Ivy attached to the book, Hair Love will be adapted into an animated TV show by HBO Max called Young Love, based on the story's characters.

After learning Blue Ivy would be adding her magic to Cherry's project, fans couldn't help but take to Twitter to praise the Dynasty's heir.