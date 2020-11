Binging with Babish recreates one of the most iconic and endlessly memed burgers in cartoon history: Steamed Hams from The Simpsons. Drawing inspiration from the regional steamed cheeseburger in Connecticut, Babish steams his first burger, while host Alvin Cailain flips the script and invents a steamed patty melt. Did we take this joke too far? Probably! Internet, this one's for you.