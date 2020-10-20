An upcoming auction that will hock props from some of Hollywood’s most iconic films of the past four decades is set to take place on the first two days of December, giving you the perfect opportunity to snatch up a gift for the movie buff in your life that you’re willing to drop a couple hundred grand on.

According to TMZ, the "world-famous" Prop Store is set to hold its annual live auction on December 1-2, with this year's haul estimated to be worth $5.6 million.

In total, more than 900 items will be open for bids. The most expensive of these appears to be Obi-Wan's Hero lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which was wielded by Ewan McGregor on-screen back in 2005. That prop is expected to fetch between $103,000 and $155,000.

Also available for movie geeks in the highest tax bracket : the purple fedora donned by Joker (the Jack Nicholson version) in Batman, with that expected to pull in somewhere between $26,000-$38,000. Similarly you can acquire the mechanical alien from Alien (likely for a price somewhere between $52,000 and $78,000), the bomber jacket sported by Tom Cruise in Top Gun, or Marty McFly's futuristic coat from Back to the Future Part II (with TMZ saying those will both probably go for a price sandwiched within $15,000 and $21,000).

Still more props include Julia Roberts' boots from Pretty Woman, Brad Pitt's cool leather Fight Club jacket, the necktie Joker wore (this time the Heath Ledger version) in The Dark Knight, Bond's MI6 training suit from Skyfall, a remote control R2-S8 Droid from Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the complete costume Keanu Reeves wore when he played Neo in The Matrix Reloaded.

According to Variety, previous auctions included the sale of a radio-controlled hero ghost trap from 1984's Ghostbusters (for $242,000), a Darth Vader promo costume from the very first Star Wars (for $287,500), and a Ra headpiece from Raiders of the Lost Ark (for $137,500).

Prior to that last paragraph we mentioned 10 of the more than 900 examples for December's pending event (meaning they're still up from grabs). The 2020 edition of this event marks the seventh straight year Prop Store has staged one of these. If you have any interest, are rich, or are not rich but make bad decisions, registration is currently open, with Variety adding that you can place bids over the phone, or online, from anywhere on the planet.