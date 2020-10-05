Ahead of its expected December release, Shawn Levy's sci-fi comedy Free Guy gifted hungry Ryan Reynolds fans with a new trailer on Monday.

Reynolds plays a guy named Guy, who just so happens to be both a bank teller and a non-player character in an open-world video game. As the new trailer makes clear, Guy decides to change up how his character interacts with this world by making a number of objectively bold decisions. Reynolds is joined in the cast by Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Stranger Things' Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi.

Late last year during a discussion at the Comic Con Experience (CCXP), Levy and Reynolds teased the presumed blockbuster as a "modern-day Back to the Future" for a new generation. 

And for Reynolds, per a Collider rundown of the panel, Free Guy represented an exciting opportunity to get a movie off the ground that wasn't already tied in with an existing franchise.

"It's just so unusual thee days to get a movie made that's based on nothing," Reynolds, who is also among the movie's producers, said at the time. 

Like a litany of other major release this year, Free Guy was first set to bow over the summer but was ultimately pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. As it stands now, the 20th Century Studios production is set to be released on Dec. 11, though the fact that we are still very much in the middle of a pandemic could certainly change that. Notably, when sharing the new trailer on Instagram on Monday, Reynolds seemingly referenced the shakiness of release dates in the coronavirus era by throwing in a question mark.

