On Thursday’s (Oct. 29) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show sharing their thoughts on Lil Baby suggesting he should’ve won the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Award for Album of the Year over Roddy Ricch. They then answer a fan question asking why Youngboy NBA isn’t mentioned at these awards shows, when he has the numbers to back up his claims. Soon after, the crew reacts to Carl Chery’s recent tweet where he claimed Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Pop Smoke have owned all of 2020. They then compare the careers of all three artists and rank which artist held it down this year. Later, the trio reacts to Machine Gun Kelly disagreeing with Carl Chery and suggesting that he be included in the conversation of artists who owned 2020. After, the EDS crew weighs in on Polo G expressing his disdain for online concerts by calling them “weak” and lastly, DJ Akademiks and Wayno give their honest opinions on Kid Cudi announcing the upcoming release of ‘Man on the Moon III.’