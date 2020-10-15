Naomi Campbell is a global style icon, fashion legend, and one of the most recognizable supermodels of all time. She is also an actress, businesswoman, singer, and humanitarian. You can catch her on her interview series ‘No Filter’ on the Naomi YouTube channel, as well as the docuseries ‘The Supermodels,’ which is coming soon to Apple TV. How will this hot sauce lover handle some of the hottest hot sauces ever designed? Find out how this runway GOAT handles the levels of spice while answering questions about quarantine haute couture, the evolution of the supermodel, keeping the tags on her Off-White clothes and sneakers, and her love of foods from around the world. But will Naomi make it through the entire lineup? Bloody hell!

First We Feast videos offer an iconoclastic view into the culinary world, taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the country's best chefs and finding the unexpected places where food and pop culture intersect.