Matthew McConaughey is an Academy Award-winning actor you know from films like ‘Magic Mike,’ ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Dazed and Confused,’ ‘The Wedding Planner,’ ‘How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ and countless others. He is also a producer, a college professor, and an author. His latest project is a memoir titled ‘Greenlights,’ available now. How will this Texas Longhorn play defense against the spicy peppers in this hot sauce lineup? Find out how this highwayman fares against the wings of death while answering questions about his writing process, what makes romantic comedies work, how helpful New Yorkers really are, losing a lawsuit against a skin cream company while in high school, and Hank the Cowdog. Will this spiritual life philosopher known for his many McConaughey-isms get through the gauntlet of spice? Alright, alright, alright!

BUY HOT ONES TRUTH OR DAB THE GAME NOW: http://truthordabgame.com

BUY HOT ONES HOT SAUCE NOW: http://bit.ly/HotOnesSaucesNEW

HOT ONES MERCH AVAILABLE NOW: https://bit.ly/2AIS271

SIGN UP FOR THE HOT ONES MONTHLY HOT SAUCE SUB BOX: https://bit.ly/2veY50P

SIGN UP FOR THE FIRST WE FEAST NEWSLETTER: http://firstwefeast.com/signup

Subscribe to First We Feast on YouTube: http://goo.gl/UxFzhK

Check out more of First We Feast here:

http://firstwefeast.com/

https://twitter.com/firstwefeast

https://www.facebook.com/FirstWeFeast

http://instagram.com/firstwefeast

First We Feast videos offer an iconoclastic view into the culinary world, taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the country’s best chefs and finding the unexpected places where food and pop culture intersect.