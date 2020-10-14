Kristen Bell has shown her support for her husband Dax Shepard after his relapse.

In a new interview on The Ellen Show, Bell shared how his recovery is going. “He is actually doing really great,” the actress said. “I mean look, you know, everybody's up against their own demons, sometimes it's anxiety and depression, sometimes it's substance abuse.”

Bell explained that Shepard was open about his relapse. “The thing that I love most about Dax is A, that he was able to tell me, and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan,’” she continued. “Like we have a plan, if he has to take medication for any reason I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘So we need a stronger plan, I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.’”

Bell said that one of the reasons she loves Shepard is because he’s “addicted to growth.”

“He's addicted to evolving,” she said. “And he was like, ‘I don't want to risk this family and I did. So let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.’”

Bell told Ellen that they’re going back to therapy and she’ll “stand by” him because he’s “very, very worth it.”

Shepard recently opened up about relapsing after being sober for 16 years. He first discussed it during an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast in late September. While he said that he’s had his fair shares of ups and downs over the years, he suffered a few injuries over the last six months and started taking Vicodin for the pain, which is when he got hooked again.

“For the last eight weeks maybe, I don't really know…I'm on them all day,” Shepard said. “And I'm allowed to be on them at some dosage because I have a prescription and then I'm also augmenting that. And then all the prescriptions run out and I'm now just taking 30 mil Oxys that I've bought whenever I decide I can do [it].”