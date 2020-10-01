Jessica Alba is an actress whose career in Hollywood checks every box, from big budget blockbusters to television cult classics. She’s also a tremendously successful businesswoman as the founder of The Honest Company. And, you can catch her starring in ’L.A.‘s Finest’ on Fox. How will she deal with the wings of death doused in the all-new sauce lineup on this Season 13 premiere episode? Find out how this office layout nerd fights the spice while answering questions about visiting the SpaceX headquarters, favorite memories with Snoop Dogg, being on the set of ‘Dark Angel,’ taking shots of Hpnotiq while filming ‘Honey,’ and why we should embrace wabi-sabi. But will her creative antidotes (sour cream, peanut butter, antacids, oat milk with honey, and more) help her get through all ten wings? Hot Ones is back, baby!

