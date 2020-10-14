Your cash is on the line. On Nov. 3, the choice you make will affect your money—and the bottom line of everyone you know. How can you make the right choice for yourself and your community? Complex’s Natasha Martinez is joined by Crooked Media’s What a Day podcast co-host Gideon Resnick, policy advocate Heather McGhee, NYC Council candidate Chi Ossé, and Jamaal Bowman, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 16th congressional district, for an open discussion about the election and the economy. Remember to check out Vote Save America to ensure your voice is heard this election.