The most important election of our lifetime arrives near the end of a year of social unrest. Your choice will affect all aspects of American life. With those stakes in mind, Complex's Natasha Martinez is joined by Crooked Media’s What a Day podcast co-host Akilah Hughes, actor and entrepreneur CJ Wallace, and rapper Yellopain for a wide-ranging discussion on why your vote matters, and what it could mean for activism and law enforcement in our communities. Remember to check out Vote Save America to ensure your voice is heard this election.