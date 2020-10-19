Burger Scholar George Motz is here to teach us about another regional specialty from Hawaii—the Teriyaki Burger! This burger is a total flavor bomb and employs a very unique cooking method. Motz not only uses teriyaki as a condiment, but he also bathes the burger patties in a delicious marinade, amping up the sweet, stickiness that we all love. Add shredded iceberg lettuce and Japanese mayo and you've got yourself a classic regional burger! Here is your Teriyaki Burger master class.