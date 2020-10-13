Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have been tapped to star in the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa.

Per Variety, the film will follow the early life of Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa character from 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road with Anya Taylor-Joy playing the younger Furiosa. The film's purpose is to give Furiosa a proper origin story. When preparing for Fury Road, writers prepared backstories for every character except Furiosa. Despite this, she became one of Fury Road's more popular characters.

George Miller is serving as the film's director, co-writer, and producer along with his producing partner, Doug Mitchell. Furiosa will be produced through Mitchell's Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner with Fury Road partner, Warner Bros. Pictures. The behind-the-scenes creative team also includes production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, all of whom won an Oscar for their work in Fury Road.

Abdul-Mateen's appearance in Furiosa will follow his appearance in Aquaman and Watchmen. He's also set to star in the new upcoming The Matrix film, as well as Candyman which is set to release in 2021. Additionally, Abdul-Mateen will portray Black Panther Bobby Seal in Netflix's series The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Furiosa will continue Chris Hemsworth's post-Avengers career. The actor is set to star alongside Miles Teller (Project X, Fantastic Four), and Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett in Netflix's new series, Spiderhead.