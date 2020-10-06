A superpowers-giving weed comedy that almost sounds too goddamn good to be true has been acquired by New Line.

The aptly named Super High will star Andy Samberg, Common, and Craig Robinson. According to a Deadline report on New Line's securing of the rights to the pitch, the deal for the script (production commitment included) was in the seven figures. The story—which comes from Adam Mansbach (Barry) and Shamier Anderson—is said to center on a special strain of weed that gives special powers to those who wisely choose to smoke it. In other words, Super High is a superhero stoner comedy.

Samberg's most recent feature, the thrillingly inventive and widely acclaimed Palm Springs, hit Hulu over the summer following a global premiere earlier in the year at the 2020 edition of the Sundance Film Festival. The comedy's concept proved prescient due to the pandemic and no doubt marks a pivotal entry in the still-complicated 2020 film canon.

Meanwhile, Common most recently starred alongside Jessica Chastain and John Malkovich in Tate Taylor's thriller Ava. Robinson's 2020 has included a number of voice roles, including in Dolittle, and follows a stacked 2019 that saw the Office and Mr. Robot alum making appearances in Dolemite Is My Name and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

No timeline for a Super High release has been made publicly available. And given the general shakiness of release dates and productions as the pandemic continues to throw a wrench into the film industry, it's difficult to predict when the comedy might truly begin its path to existence. Still, it marks one more thing to look forward to and that's a win in the COVID-19 era.