This week, Watch Less invites writer-actor Brett Goldstein to the pod to discuss his busy schedule. Not only has he starring on (and writing for) Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso (starring Jason Sudeikis), but he's created Soulmates, a new anthology series for AMC, alongside Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror). Oh, and he has his own podcast, Films To Be Buried With. We cover all of this, and more.