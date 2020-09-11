Ubisoft has announced that Stormzy will feature in their upcoming game, Watch Dogs: Legion, with the official video for his track "Rainfall" featuring as part of a playable mission in the new title. The mission will see the Croydon-born talent star in a mission called 'Fall On My Enemies'.

The game will host the official video for "Rainfall", with the objective of the mission seeing players help the MC to secure a national broadcast of the visuals in the game's dystopian near-future version of London.

Clint Hocking, Ubisoft's creative director, explained that Londoners unanimously voted to get Stormzy involved in the game after his name was brought up "over and over again". The company asked for suggestions on an artist who would accurately reflect the themes of the title, which include "speaking up for the oppressed and holding those in power accountable".

"I am proud and honoured to announce that I am a part of Watch Dogs: Legion," Stormzy said of his involvement. "You lot are about to have your minds blown! What they have done in terms of recreating London is the most insane, epic, incredible thing I've ever seen, so I'm honoured to be a part of it."

Ubisoft has confirmed players will be able to complete the Stormzy mission on day one of the game's launch on October 29 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The mission will also be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. A release date for the game on PlayStation 5 has not yet been announced.