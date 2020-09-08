The beloved 80s sitcom The Golden Girls is being reimagined with an all-Black cast.

Per CNN, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in what's being dubbed a "recreation" of the hit series for a one-night charitable performance, in partnership with Zoom.

“In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!” the event’s sign-up page says, adding that “the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change—the nation's largest online racial justice organization." The one-night event is part of a series called Zoom Where It Happens.

The Golden Girls aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992, and starred Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as a group of senior citizens who lived together in Miami. The actresses who are participating in the reworked episode promoted the project with a photo of their heads replacing the original cast members.

The sign-up page also suggests that there might be more episodes in the future. The special Golden Girls episode is set to run at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 8, and will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe.