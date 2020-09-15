The Zero-G "Vomit Comet" is certainly not for everyone. On the Season 3 premiere of "Jobs Unlisted," Speedy takes on the difficulties of becoming an astronaut—from performing a space walk, to landing a NASA spacecraft, and even a tailspin simulator—but it's zero gravity that poses the biggest challenge. Is the job of an Astronaut as glamorous as one might think? Check out the episode and decide for yourself.

Speedy Morman takes viewers on an in-depth look at some of the most aspirational and unexpectedly cool professions that you probably won’t stumble upon in a job search. On each episode, Speedy learns the 9-5 from celebrities and industry titans who know the business best. He gets hands-on experience and learns the intricacies that come with commercializing these new found skills. Jobs Unlisted gives viewers a sneak peek into coveted professions, while also debunking preconceived notions on what these jobs entail. These jobs range from being a professional weed roller for Waka Flocka and serving up bonafide boss dishes to Rick Ross as his personal chef to learning how to design sneakers for Nike. Tune in to find out what Speedy takes on next!