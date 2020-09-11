Ubisoft has announced that Stormzy will feature in their upcoming game, Watch Dogs: Legion, with the official video for his track "Rainfall" featuring as part of a playable mission fittingly-titled 'Fall On My Enemies'.

The visuals for "Rainfall", which appears on Stormzy's album Heavy Is The Head, will be used as part of a mission that sees players help the Croydon-born star secure a national broadcast of the music video in a dystopian, near-future version of London.

Clint Hocking, Ubisoft's creative director, explained that Londoners unanimously voted to get Stormzy involved in the game after his name was brought up "over and over again". The company asked for suggestions on an artist who would accurately reflect the themes of the title, which include "speaking up for the oppressed and holding those in power accountable".

"I am proud and honoured to announce that I am a part of Watch Dogs: Legion," Stormzy said of his involvement. "You lot are about to have your minds blown! What they have done in terms of recreating London is the most insane, epic, incredible thing I've ever seen, so I'm honoured to be a part of it."

Ubisoft has confirmed players will be able to complete the Stormzy mission on day one of the game's launch on October 29 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The mission will also be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. A release date for the game on PlayStation 5 has not yet been announced.

Earlier this week, Stormzy shared the animated visuals for his song "Superheroes". You can watch that here.