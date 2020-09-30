Lovecraft Country's Wunmi Mosaku stars alongside Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù of Gangs of London in the upcoming Netflix horror entry His House, which received a new trailer on Wednesday.

The film, written and directed by Remi Weekes, sees their characters (a couple) having a hard time adjusting to a new life in a small English town after making an escape from war-torn South Sudan. As the newly released trailer makes clear, there's a certain evil afoot in this town that could risk what briefly felt like a newfound sense of safety for them both.

Speaking back in February with Syfy, Weekes—who screened His House at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year—gave some insight on how the story first came together, pointing to his own history as an impetus.

"I love movies and I love storytelling and always felt that if I could infuse the ideas I had growing up with the kind of movies I like, that would be the kind of space I'd like to make films in," Weekes said at the time. Asked to detail his personal artistic inspirations, Weekes referenced everything from Nollywood (the nickname given to the Nigerian film business) to the 1997 Jennifer Love Hewitt-starrer I Know What You Did Last Summer.

His House, also starring Matt Smith, hits Netflix on Oct. 30. Below, get a closer look via a selection of official on-set photos:

