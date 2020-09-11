Former child star Shaun Weiss, best known for his role as Greg Goldberg in the '90s sports comedy classic The Mighty Ducks, is now 230 days sober.

Earlier this year, Weiss was arrested on burglary and meth-related charges. A man realized that there was "an intruder in his garage," who turned out to be Weiss. When officers got to the scene, they discovered Weiss inside a vehicle in the garage, which he had broken the window of to gain entry. Today reports that Weiss is doing a lot better now, thankfully, and has even gotten a new set of teeth.

"He’s just a great guy," Los Angeles-based dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal told Page Six. "He’s such a good guy, such a sweetheart. He’s putting his weight back on. He is so much more confident. ... He’s ready to go. He feels better. Every time I see him he gains a few more pounds. His face is filling out, he's smiling like crazy now." Rosenthal helped clear infections, remove broken teeth, and fix Weiss' broken root tips. He's so far gone through four surgeries to repair his teeth, and he's due for one last one later by early 2021. "Weiss has to stay sober. That's number one," he added. "Hopefully, he can keep fighting the good fight."

Rosenthal was kind enough to donate his dental services for free, but otherwise it would have cost Weiss somewhere close to $80,000. Rosenthal and Weiss' friend Drew Gallagher have been helping him to get his life back on track, and while it's "still a long road ahead," he appears to be doing better than ever now.