Charm City Kings, the winner of the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year's Sundance Film Festival, hits HBO Max next month.

Ahead of the WarnerMax original film's debut, fans have been given a closer look at the Angel Manuel Soto-directed drama by way of a new trailer, which you can see in full up top. The award-winning cast features Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria "Wheelie Queen" Doughty, and Teyonah Parris.

Image via Publicist

The film, penned by Sherman Payne, follows Di'Allo Winston’s character Mouse, who's desperate to link up with a Baltimore dirt bike group known as the Midnight Clique. Meek plays the group's leader, Blax, who ultimately becomes a mentor of sorts to 14-year-old Mouse.

The story of Charm City Kings is credited to Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan, and Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. Executive producers include Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, and James Lassiter.

Speaking with Deadline at the top of the year, Soto explained how the story—which draws inspiration from the documentary 12 O'Clock Boy—immediately connected with him.

"I was able to identify the fact after visiting and spending time with people in Baltimore and shooting the film that there is a Baltimore in every state and Puerto Rico is a small Baltimore in the middle of the ocean," Soto told Amanda N'Duka at the time.

Look for Charm City Kings on HBO Max starting Oct. 8.