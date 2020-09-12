Who would've known that Mariah Carey is a Mean Girls fanatic?

The iconic singer appeared alongside Tina Fey for Billboard's "Quizzed" video series on Thursday. Carey and Fey discussed the 2004 film as Fey quizzed Carey on the teen comedy flick.

Carey flexed her knowledge of the movie by naming things like the inventor of the Toaster Strudel and what Gretchen wore for Halloween. But as the de facto Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey let it be known that she was disappointed the Plastics didn't sing "All I Want for Christmas is You" for the talent show.

"We’re gonna make another movie of it, so if you want to license us that song for the movie and also be in the movie, just say nothing now and we’ll consider it legally binding," Fey jokes. But, Carey does her one better.

"I'll write a brand new song for them to use in the movie," she said. "That would be fun. I definitely want to be in it as well. Maybe I can be friends with Amy Poehler as, like, her other friend that wears sweatsuits."

After breezing through the quiz, Carey was hailed as the "Michael Jordan of Mean Girls trivia," proving that there's no bigger mean girls fan than Mimi.

Watch Mariah Carey's full Mean Girls quiz above.