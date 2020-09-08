Hollywood is still reeling from Chadwick Boseman's death. This moved Boseman's Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o to eulogize the actor.

In her latest Instagram post, Nyong'o detailed her experiences with Boseman and what she learned from his life and death.

"Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time," Nyong'o wrote before recounting their time filming Black Panther.

"Chadwick's hands were strong enough to carry the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it," Nyong'o wrote. "We are all changed by his work as a result, by his presence in our lives. His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come. He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we will tell his... I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same."

These words were accompanied by a picture of Nyong'o and Boseman laughing together. The Oscar-winning actress reaffirmed her dedication to conquering the moment with the post's caption.

"For the beloved #ChadwickBoseman," the caption reads. "#TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime."

This is the first time Nyong'o has spoken publicly about Boseman since the actor died of colon cancer on Aug. 28 at the age of 43. She joins other members of the Black Panther cast and crew like Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler to honor Boseman with tributes.