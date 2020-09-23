Sure, watching Camera Guy Bill take on Paqui Chips’ five chip meal was one thing. But sitting back and witnessing Sean Evans and Lil Yachty embark on Paqui’s #OneChipChallenge is a whole other adventure that will have you crying with laughter as the two fall apart after eating just one hot ass chip.

After unboxing a few of Paqui’s fiery snacks, Sean and Yachty stumble upon a red coffin containing a single dark chip made with Carolina reapers and Sichuan peppercorns. The chips are so hot that two of them have to put on gloves before taking a bite, but not before Sean remembers his first #OneChipChallenge as the, “spiciest, craziest experience I’ve ever had.”

As Sean and Yachty dig in, it only takes one bite before the Atlanta rapper releases a high-pitched scream, explaining that his mouth feels like “boiling water.” Even after a glass of milk and several bottles of (cold) water, Sean and Yachty remain sitting at their tables in tears.

We dare you to take Paqui’s #OneChipChallenge. You may think it’s “just a chip,” but it’s not to be trifled with. If you're ready to try it, buy the Paqui’ #OneChipChallenge here.

Good luck!