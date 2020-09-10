In this first-ever couples edition of Truth or Dab, Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz have two simple choices in this Hot Ones special: tell the truth, or suffer the pain of The Last Dab. Watch as host Sean Evans grills the star of TNT’s ‘Claws’ and the undrafted free agent turned Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion of the New York Giants with questions about Karrueche’s home cooking, NFL contract negotiations, and celebrity makeup lines. The only way to escape the truth is to eat an incredibly spicy wing. Watch as the heat tests their relationship and destroys their taste buds. And the most important question will be answered—does Victor Cruz watch ‘Claws?’

CREW:

Director of Photography - Stephen Kersting

Director of Photography (on location) - Nikolas Diener

Camera Operator - Bill Drexler

Camera Operator - Stacey Jewell

Camera Operator - Colin Higgins

Production Assistant - Leslie Drinkwater

Editor - Dustin Flannery-McCoy

Jr Editor - Marie Uridia

