In this first-ever couples edition of Truth or Dab, Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz have two simple choices in this Hot Ones special: tell the truth, or suffer the pain of The Last Dab. Watch as host Sean Evans grills the star of TNT’s ‘Claws’ and the undrafted free agent turned Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion of the New York Giants with questions about Karrueche’s home cooking, NFL contract negotiations, and celebrity makeup lines. The only way to escape the truth is to eat an incredibly spicy wing. Watch as the heat tests their relationship and destroys their taste buds. And the most important question will be answered—does Victor Cruz watch ‘Claws?’
CREW:
Director of Photography - Stephen Kersting
Director of Photography (on location) - Nikolas Diener
Camera Operator - Bill Drexler
Camera Operator - Stacey Jewell
Camera Operator - Colin Higgins
Production Assistant - Leslie Drinkwater
Editor - Dustin Flannery-McCoy
Jr Editor - Marie Uridia
