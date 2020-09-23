With Halloween just around the corner, the follow-up to Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House finally has its first trailer. And based on the white-knuckle clip, The Haunting of Bly Manor looks every bit as scary as its predecessor.

Mike Flanagan, who just last year helmed the belated Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, is behind the second installment of the anthology horror series, after the first season was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this season is loosely adapted from the books of author Henry James, in particular The Turn of the Screw, the plot remains vague in the trailer. One major difference from the 1898 source material is the time period in which it's set, as it moves the action to the '80s.

Despite taking on a completely different story than the first season, complete with new characters and setting, there's still a number of returning faces. Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel are all back, and will be joined by newcomers T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, and Tahirah Sharif among others. Flanagan didn't direct the entire season this time around, though, as Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling, Ciaran Foy, Liam Gavin, and Axelle Carolyn also directed episodes.

Watch the trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor above, and catch the full season on Netflix on Oct. 9.