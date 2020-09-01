David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of Game of Thrones showrunning fame are working with screenwriter Alexander Woo (Manhattan, True Blood) on a drama series adaptation of the science fiction novel trilogy The Three-Body Problem.

The series, per Variety, will pull from all three of Liu Cixin's books. Notably, the alien invasion show is the first project Benioff and Weiss have formally announced since inking an overall deal with Netflix in August 2019. In a statement, the Thrones duo touted Cixin's books as "the most ambitious science-fiction series" they've ever read.

Like the books, the team hopes to bring viewers "on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time," a storytelling process they are expecting will keep them busy for the next few years of their lives as they aim to bring the classics to life "for audiences around the world."

With Cixin and Ken Liu aboard the project as consulting producers, the additional personnel assembled for the indeed-promising Netflix series is stacked with talent. The roster of executive producers, for example, includes Brad Pitt, Rosamund Pike, and Rian Johnson.

As Netflix's VP of original series explained on Tuesday, all involved parties are approaching this project with a sense of unity in their intentions. Simply put, Peter Friedlander said, the goal is to "pay homage to this incredible story and take members on the adventure of a lifetime."

Benioff and Weiss, of course, were originally set to launch a new Star Wars trilogy in the coming years. Back in October, however, that link-up was reported as now being off the table.