On this week's episode of Tacos Con Todo, Fortune Feimster shows off her improv skills while eating Tex-Mex breakfast tacos.

The North Carolina-born comedian gives Jesus a masterclass in Southern culture—from what to look for in a good biscuit (it's pronounced "BIS-KIT"!) to role-playing with her Southern housewife character, Brenda (and her good-for-nothin' husband, Tim).



Enjoy some hearty laughs over Texas' finest brisket tacos and queso!