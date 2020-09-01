Former adult film star Lauren Wambles, aka Aubrey Gold, has been charged in connection to a July 2020 murder.

According to the New York Post, the 23-year-old is accused of facilitating the fatal shooting of Raul Guillen, who had gone missing in early July. Florida authorities began investigating the disappearance several weeks ago, and eventually discovered the 51-year-old victim's body in a shallow grave in Holmes County. Jeremie Odell Peters, 43, and William Shane Parker, 35, have also been charged in connection to the death.

Guillen was reportedly last seen on July 4 in Dothan, Alabama, and was believed to have traveled 20 miles to Peters' home in Graceville, Florida, right before his death; Wambles and Parker were also reportedly at the home on the day Guillen was killed. A search of Peters' residence yielded evidence connected to the crime, resulting in the arrest of all three suspects last week.

Wambles was charged with being a principle to murder; Peters was charged with being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse; and Parker was charged with murder. Wambles is reportedly awaiting extradition from Alabama to Florida.

According to Heavy, Wambles amassed 65 film credits since she began filming adult entertainment at the age of 18. She announced her retirement from the industry in 2016, with many suspecting the move was due to a contract dispute with her agent.