English actress Diana Rigg, known most recently for her role as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at 82.

Rigg's daughter Rachael Stirling and her agent Simon Beresford confirmed the news, Deadline reports. "Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time," Beresford said. "Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."

Rigg died after a brief battle with cancer.

"My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family," her daughter added. "She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."

Born in 1938, Rigg accumulated an extensive list of credits that spanned across film, television, and theater. She first got her start in the 1950s, and by the time the late '60s arrived she had graduated to leading roles across both stage and screen. In addition to her role in Game of Thrones, Rigg appeared as the wife of James Bond in Her Majesty's Secret Service, and won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance as the titular role in Medea. But perhaps her most definitive role was as super spy Emma Peel in The Avengers, the hit British series that was turned into a 1998 film starring Ralph Fiennes and Uma Thurman.

Her last film role will be in Edgar Wright's forthcoming horror film Last Night in Soho, which wrapped production last year