ABC has revealed that Carole Baskin will be among the contestants for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

According to Variety, the rest of the cast includes Nelly, Justin Machado, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Vernon Davis, Charles Oakley, and Cheer coach Monica Aldama. Baskin's inclusion comes just as NBCUniversal gave a series order to the Kate McKinnon-starring series based on Baskin and Joe Exotic's bizarre saga, which was famously chronicled in Netflix's super-popular docuseries Tiger King.

The upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars will be hosted by Tyra Banks, who will be replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Also featured in the 2020 Season is Kaitlyn Bristowe of the Bachelorette, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, and The Real host Jeannie Mai, who is currently engaged to Jeezy. They will be joined by a list of professional dancers that include Brandon Armstrong, Sharna Burgress, and many more. Who will be partnered with who will be revealed in the premiere episode of the season, which will kick off on Sept. 14 on ABC.

Upon the debut of Tiger King earlier this year, the internet was captivated by the story of Baskin and her missing husband. Many suggested that Baskin, whose husband went missing back in 1997 and was legally declared dead in 2002, killed him and fed him to her tigers. Needless to say, her inclusion in Dancing With the Stars has provoked some reactions online.

Check out reactions to the news that Baskin will be doing her best Tango on TV below.

Season 29 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars premieres on Sept. 14.