On Tuesday’s (Sept. 29) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska and DJ Akademiks are joined again by Love Renaissance (LVRN) co-founder Justice Baiden. The trio start off the show defining the meaning being blackballed, and speak on the repercussions this has on artists. Next, the crew shares their thoughts on whether or not DSPs (Digital Service Provider), such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, etc. should extract certain artists from their platforms for being morally wrong. After, the trio speaks on Bow Wow’s impact and legacy in response to Jermaine Durpi's recent tweets. Lastly, the squad reviews Travis Scott’s newest song ‘Franchise’ ft. Young Thug and M.I.A.