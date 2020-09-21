The Motzman returns for Season 2 of Burger Scholar Sessions! George Motz is on a mission to explore every single regional hamburger out there—no matter how bizarre. Now, he's taking you on the hamburger journey of a lifetime. Learn the fascinating backstory behind the original double cheeseburger; get messy with a hyper-regional chili burger; and race through the regional toppings speed round—featuring the butter burger, green chili burger, and olive burger! This is your burger masterclass. This is Burger Scholar Sessions.