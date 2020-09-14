On Monday’s (Sept. 14) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show reacting to the launch of Travis Scott’s partnership with McDonald’s. Next, DJ Akademiks and Wayno share their thoughts on Big Sean’s newest album ‘Detroit 2’ and 6ix9ine’s latest project ‘TattleTales’ in their ‘Review segment. Soon after, DJ Akademiks runs through the latest Billboard stats, which see this week Big Sean’s ‘Detroit 2’ debut at No.1 and 6ix9ine’s latest effort make a splash in the Top 5. Lastly, the EDS crew gives their honest projections for 6ix9ine’s career, and Wayno responds to 6ix9ine calling him out in a recent interview.