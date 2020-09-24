The Best Shows on Amazon Prime (September 2020)
Though Netflix and Hulu tend to get more buzz when it comes to streaming TV shows, Amazon Prime certainly gives the platforms a run for their money. Amazon Prime is home to not only a solid amount of original comedy, drama, and other TV shows, but there are also popular series from other networks streaming on the site. There are even add-ons available from networks like HBO, so you don't have to miss another episode of your favorite prestige drama ever again.
Amazon Prime has an incredible selection of TV shows, from half-hour comedies to your favorite '90s spin-off. There's no shortage of must-watch television on the streaming service, like the Emmy-winning Fleabag, led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mr. Robot, and the Mads Mikkelson-starring Hannibal. What are you waiting for? There's an endless supply of quality drama, comedy, thriller, and more on Amazon, so walk, don't run. These are the best TV shows streaming right now on Amazon Prime.
Jack Ryan
Seasons Available: 2
Starring: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce
Hands-down one of Amazon’s best original series, Jack Ryan also easily claims the title of most enticing spy thriller of the past decade. Based on the endlessly adapted series of Tom Clancy books, this iteration ignores all predecessors in favor of starting anew. Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) works a nine-to-five as a number-crunching financial analyst for the CIA, following the oh-so boring money trail of terrorists and foreign agents. After stumbling upon a big bucks anomaly he’s dragged out into the field by his mysterious new boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) where the action he thought he’d left behind in his soldiering years comes back to stab, burn, and shoot him. More dramatically developed than the recently failed big-screen attempt with Chris PIne recent Tom Cruise movies of the same name, and less daunting than the thirty novels, Jack Ryan offers an accessible entry point to anybody looking for a sophisticated story set in the world of international espionage.
The Honeymooners
Seasons Available: 4
Starring: Jackie Gleason, Audrey Meadows, Art Carney, Joyce Randolph
Strictly a New Year’s Eve offering for decades, The Honeymooners’ 39 classic episodes are now available for year-round consumption. Cantankerous bus driver Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason) and his wife Alice (Audrey Meadows) eke out a living in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, often ending up in some small chaos as a result of Ralph’s over-the-top ideas for snagging a better life. Ralph’s upstairs neighbor Ed Norton (Art Carney) plays the funny-man to his straight creating one of the best duos in history, and his wife Trixie (Joyce Randolph) fleshes out the comedy quadruplet to add a level of intimacy which makes anyone watching feel part of the gang— undeniable chemistry that extended to the audience. The razor-sharp dialogue— often the result of improv—has often been described as lightning in a bottle, and once you’ve seen it it’s not hard to understand why. The Honeymooners remains a one-of-a-kind treat in which the people on the screen enjoy every genuine second as much as those of us watching.
Orphan Black
Seasons Available: 5
Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy
The best dramas are built on characters, and in no case is that truer than with Orphan Black. While waiting for the late train, con artist Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) witnesses a woman that looks eerily similar to herself commit suicide. Like any good/broke con artist she steals the dead’s identity and begins to live her vastly superior life. There’s one problem though. This woman wasn’t similar. She was identical, thus dropping Sarah down the rabbit hole of illegal human cloning, espionage, and all-around shady-shit. As the plot thickens so too does the cast, boasting some of the most interesting acting from Tatiana Maslany playing opposite herself as a soccer mom, Ukrainian hitwoman, and bioengineer just to name a few. If you’re a fan of sci-fi’s with an eye for detail and flair for fun Orphan Black is the perfect show for you.
The Missing
Seasons Available: 2
Starring: James Nesbitt, Frances O'Connor, Tchéky Karyo
Another import from the BBC, a channel that holds claim to crafting some of the most captivating crime dramas on tv today, none more so than The Missing. While on vacation in France, Tony (James Nesbitt) and Emily Hughes’ (Frances O’Connor) five-year-old son Oliver (Oliver Hunt) is abducted. As the shortcomings of the police become ever more apparent, Tony grows even more desperate, cutting himself off from the outside world and becoming obsessed with his own investigation. Perhaps the most in-depth and realistic examination into what extreme evils can do to good people, The Missing is not for the faint of heart. Relying on masterful emotional manipulation rather than gore or shock, each season plays as its own case ensuring every episode is fluff free and packed full of gut-wrenching clues. Be warned, you will scream, cry, and laugh; and since you’re bound to binge this one you’ll probably do it all in one delightfully exhausting afternoon.
Psych
Seasons Available: 8
Starring: James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Timothy Omundson, Corbin Bernsen
With the final season airing in 2014, self-titled PsychOs (fans of the show) have only grown in number and pushed this clever comedy to new heights of popularity. Blessed with near supernatural abilities of observation, professional free-spirit Shawn Spencer (James Roday) effortlessly solves a crime simply by watching the late-night news. After calling in for the reward he finds himself under suspicion of the Santa Barbara PD when they don’t believe his story. In need of a quick excuse he teams up with his reluctant childhood friend Burton Guster (Dulé Hill) to form a fake Psychic detective agency. Hilarity in police procedural form ensues as they’re continuously brought onto new cases as outside consultants, every time having to find new ways to solve the crime while ensuring their cover remains intact. Like Abbott and Costello or Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor before them, Hill and Roday’s chemistry is one in a generation and makes this laugh out loud comedy a must watch.
Hannibal
Seasons Available: 3
Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Laurence Fishburne
Set pre-Silence of The Lambs, this new foray into the world of Hannibal The Cannibal brings with it just the right flavors from Jonathan Demme’s iconic film while cooking up its own creative lane to thrive in. Following serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), psychologically damaged criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), and head of the FBI’s behavioral sciences Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) as they pursue one another in a never ending chase, exactly whom is pursuing who switches and blurs with every episode. As undeniably artistic levels of violence, food-porn (albeit meant to be made from human remains), and plots as intricate as the psyches they’re set in get grander with every season, the only regret you’ll have after watching all three is that there isn’t more to enjoy. Even in a genre as over-saturated as serial killer procedural, Hannibal perfects the cultivated creep factor better than all the rest.
Lost
Seasons available: 6
Starring: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Josh Holloway, Terry O’Quin
Every decade a show transcends the boundaries of its broadcast to become a watercooler phenomenon. In the 2000s, Lost was that phenom. Opening with a plane crash on a seemingly deserted island the survivors must attempt to adapt not only to their new home, but each other. Utilizing flashbacks that delve into their pre-crash backstories, deeply personal stories run the gamut from Korean gangster to acclaimed surgeon offering further insight into the rifts that threaten to tear the group apart. Meanwhile, another danger lurks just under the surface. Literally. The island itself is far from what it seems, using both science and supernatural to pick apart those that remain from Oceanic Flight 815. With nearly all of its 121 episodes ending with a nail-biting cliffhanger, Lost remains not only one of the most addictive shows ever, but also might just be the perfect binge-pick to fill those hours stranded in quarantine.
Hunters
Starring: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton
Amazon original series Hunters takes place in New York City, and follows a group of misfit Nazi Hunters hell-bent on destroying prevalent Nazis that made their way to the United States in the 70s. The Nazi Hunters are led by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), who has spent decades collecting information on Nazis in order to carefully execute them. The black comedy series, created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, is a fictionalized telling of true events, including details about Operation Paperclip--an operation that allowed Nazi scientists and technicians to work for the U.S. government.
Rome
Seasons Available: 2
Starring: Kevin McKidd, Ray Stevenson, Polly Walker, Ciaran Hinds
HBO’s entire library is now available to stream on Prime, thus making it even easier for you to get acquainted with this criminally overlooked (but never underappreciated by those who know) gem. Centered around Julius Caesar’s rise to power, the ensuing civil war, and the rampant depravity in the republic, this show is far removed from the stuffiness that’s usually associated with period pieces. Instead I’d dub Rome as more of a historical Game of Thrones (and better) with shared themes of violence, incest, war, political subterfuge, and incredible characters to keep you locked into every tantalizing second. Only spanning two blazing fast seasons, now is the perfect time to binge this masterpiece of television.