In a move that certainly doesn't do any favors for Bella Thorne's poorly accepted apology message late last month, her sister Kaili (who is also on the OnlyFans platform) has been attempting to shame sex workers who have been publicly critical of this entire campaign from the very beginning.

For anyone who's been following this increasingly maddening debacle, Kaili's comments have been a frequent cause for concern among sex workers and advocates. In one instance, per Page Six, Kaili —though she would later purport that such comments were not meant to be taken as "slamming" anyone—directly questioned the existence of sex work.

"The argument is that sex should not be work," Kaili said. "That's why it turns into human trafficking and should be stopped. Sex work does not exist. It is not real." She also said that she would not consider sex work "legit" because, in her words, "nothing about 'sucking for crack' is legitimate.'"

Rightfully, Kaili's continuous comments have received equally continuous responses of condemnation from those actually within the industry and vocally supportive advocates who point out that—as with Bella's widely panned $2 million campaign—none of this is good for OnlyFans creators or sex workers at large.

Kaili, meanwhile, is now likening the reaction to her anti-sex work comments to some sort of witch hunt. She also said she has been turned into "a propaganda," though the meaning of that isn't entirely clear.

Lest we forget, even director Sean Baker—who was originally mentioned by Bella Thorne as an alleged collaborator on her OnlyFans research—has expressed skepticism regarding what is actually going on here. Namely, he refuted any claims of his involvement while also explaining that the lone extent of his involvement was that he had strongly urged Bella and her team to make contact with actual sex workers so as to avoid harming them or their industry.

Anyway, while we're at it: Sex work is indeed work. Decriminalize it.