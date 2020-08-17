On Monday’s (August 17) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing CyHi The Prynce’s leaked reference tracks for Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ and Russ suggesting the ‘entertainment industry’ doesn’t care about talent. Next, the crew shares their thoughts on some newly released tracks, such as ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’ by Drake featuring Lil Durk and ‘Ultra Black’ by Nas in their ‘Hit, Brick or Wait On It’ segment. Soon after, the trio speaks on 6ix9ine facing backlash after visiting Nipsey Hussle’s mural and The Game issuing the Brooklyn rapper a warning via Instagram. Lastly, the EDS crew shares their thoughts on Lil Wayne announcing the upcoming ‘Carter 6’ and ‘No Ceilings 3’ projects.