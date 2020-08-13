Steve-O of Jackass fame attached himself to a billboard in Los Angeles with duct-tape to promote his new comedy special Gnarly.

"I’m attached to a billboard right now," wrote Steve-O alongside a selfie depicting exactly that.

He emphasized that he had a team of professionals help rig him safely, so there's "zero chance" of him falling, and that he doesn't want to waste "any valuable city resources" getting him down. "I’m happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on. It’s called Gnarly."

As the news broke, images of Steve-O hanging around covered in duct tape started to circulate on social media. He was seen not only taking photos of himself, but the crowd that gathered below to show him support. Unfortunately for the stunt, but fortunately for his safety, firefighters and police later arrived at the scene to get him down.

In the end, he was up on the billboard for about an hour.

Twitter users had a lot of thoughts regarding his latest publicity stunt.