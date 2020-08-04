A new, hour-long mob series is in the works from Showtime, with The Sopranos scribe and Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter and Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi teaming up, Deadline reports. Now that's a pedigree.

With Winter set to write, the untitled drama is influenced by Pileggi’s “in-depth chronology of organized crime in America—which is also the history of corruption in America—as seen through the eyes of the mafia’s First Family,” per Deadline. Winter and Pileggi are also set to executive produce, alongside Imagine Television Studios' Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey.

Pileggi, who began his career as a journalist, is well-known for writing the books Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family and Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas, which were later adapted into Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas and Casino, respectively. Pileggi co-wrote the films’ scripts with Scorsese—and executive produced Scorsese’s most recent movie, The Irishman, as well as the Ridley Scott-directed American Gangster.

In addition to creating and executive producing Boardwalk Empire, Winter was most notably a writer and executive producer for The Sopranos, which earned him four Emmy awards. Winter also earned a nomination for his The Wolf of Wall Street screenplay.

Grazer has his hand in a number of projects, including executive producing Season 2 of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga; an Empire spinoff starring Taraji P. Henson for Fox; and the docuseries SuperVillain: The Rise and Fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine for Showtime.