Fire and ice are polar opposites of one another. But what if these awesome forces of nature were combined into one incredibly delicious frozen treat? In this episode of Coneheads, Mike Chen teams up with Hot Ones host Sean Evans for a deep dive into the perplexing yet magical world of spicy ice cream. From a chili-infused ice cream manufacturer called HotScream, to a crash course in Mexican paletas and Tajin from the Crazy Gorilla's Ramon Guzman, Mike and Sean are determined to find out if chili peppers and ice-cold desserts really belong together. Will a special hot sauce delivery from Heatonist take their sundaes to new heights, or will this sweet-and-spicy science experiment go down in flames? Find out on an all new episode of Coneheads.