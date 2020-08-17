As a result of a business deal between the Gin brand he backs (Aviation American Gin) and alcoholic beverage company Diageo, Ryan Reynolds has once again enhanced his relatability with the everyman by becoming an *undisclosed amount of money* richer. George Clooney knows the feeling.

Reports on the new deal peg its value at an estimated $610 million, with $335 million of that coming upfront. The deal comes shy of the $700 million (plus another $300 million based on sales) that Diageo paid to Rande Gerber, Mike Meldman, and the aforementioned Clooney for their joint Casamigos tequila company back in 2017. But we'll go ahead and guess that Reynolds is celebrating regardless.

To mark this momentous occassion (for him), Reynolds released a statement in which it's made obvious that he'll still maintain an ownership interest in the line.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit," he said. "What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”

As reported by Comicbook.com, the Deadpool star's Aviation Gin email address also had an automated out-of-office response in which he joked about misunderstanding that the deal was contingent upon the gin's sales, and also that he burned a bunch of bridges before he learned that.

"Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems," says that auto-response.

"In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is... And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f*** themselves in the last 24 hours. My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’... so... turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought. The point is, to those listed below, I’m sorry... and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!"

Those on his apology/burned bridge list include:

Mom

Blake

Peter

Diageo CEO

The Rock

George Clooney

Southern Glazer’s

Betty White

TGI Friday’s

Baxter

Calisthenics

AMC Theaters

Total Wine

The Number 8

Don Saladino

Darden

The Head of Alfredo Garcia

Soothing Lavender Eye Pillows

In addition to Reynolds' more formal announcement, a different statement was also put out by Diageo's Chief Executive, Ivan Menezes, though that one sounds more relevant if you're an investor or work there.

"We are delighted to announce this transaction, which supports our participation in the super premium gin segment in the United States. The acquisition of Aviation American Gin and the Davos Brands portfolio is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands with attractive margins that support premiumisation," he said. "We are confident that Aviation American Gin will continue to shape and drive the growth of super premium gin in North America and we are looking forward to working with Ryan Reynolds and the Davos Brands team to accelerate future growth."