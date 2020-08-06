After revealing the PlayStation 5's design and multiple trailers for upcoming games in June, Sony has prepped another PlayStation State of Play event.

Prior to the arrival of the event, the PlayStation brand warned fans not to expect "big PS5 announcements," though some third-party and indie games for the next-gen console are expected to make an appearance. The focus, however, will be on "upcoming PS4 and PS VR," so there definitely won't be a date or price announced for the PS5 just yet. The episode will run for around 40 minutes, and there's sure to be some surprises in store even if there's no big next-gen news.

To kick off the stream, Activison offered an update an Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which launches on PS4 and Xbox One in September. After, Sony confirmed VR support for the entire Hitman trilogy on PlayStation, including the currently unreleased Hitman III.

The focus then shifted to The Pathless, a PS5 game from Giant Squad, the studio behind sleep hit Abzu.

