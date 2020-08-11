You'll never catch Oliver Tree without a fresh haircut, a cool pair of shades, and his patented pink and purple windbreaker. But what keeps the Ugly Is Beautiful singer going behind the scenes? On this very special season finale of Fridge Tours, Oliver shows off his most coveted kitchen items. From Uncrustables and Eggo waffles to Hot Pockets and Capri Suns, Oliver unveils his Fort Knox-level treasure trove of junk food and high-fructose fruit drinks. Come for Oliver's ingenious in-fridge candy dispenser; stay for his sommelier-style breakdown of classic Gatorade flavors.