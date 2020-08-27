On Thursday’s (Aug. 27) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks are joined by Justice Baiden, one of the co-founders of the Love Renaissance (LVRN) label & management company. They start off the show discussing the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their NBA Playoff against the Orlando Magic in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. Justice speaks on Kyrie Irving’s previous attempts at protesting the NBA season and the effects of stopping monetary gain for major corporations. Next, Justice and the EDS crew share their thoughts on Akon’s recent interview with Vlad TV where Akon stated that T-Pain could’ve been a bigger artist, ‘but [he] never left the hood.’ Justice defends T-Pain by saying he ‘never had a failed career.’ He also expresses why most rappers don’t gain global recognition due to their lack of touring and audience engagement. Later in the show, Justice talks about his record label, Love Renaissance and the impact it has on the culture. He expands on the initial steps taken when signing a new artist, such as establishing a narrative, defining a point of view and developing a unique relationship with their audience. He also speaks about the importance of artist development and gives his reasons for the great success of 6lack and Summer Walker. Lastly, the EDS trio and Justice share their thoughts on the R&B artists they would like to see collaborate with each other.