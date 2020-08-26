On Wednesday’s (Aug. 26) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show reacting to Nas’ explanation on why his Kanye West-produced album ‘Nasir’ was lackluster. Then the EDS crew speaks on Jay-Z dropping projects around Nas’ album release dates and if it’s a coincidence that both drop something new around the same time. Later, DJ Akademiks goes through some recent Billboard stats, such as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Wap’ remaining No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a second consecutive week, Drake and Lil Durk’s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ single debuting at No. 2, and Youngboy NBA reigning supreme on the Apple Music charts with his upcoming album. Lastly, the EDS crew talks in collaboration with The Marshall Project, while they discuss criminal justice reform, the effects it has on people of color and more.