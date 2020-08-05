Bright, colorful, and undeniably delicious, ice cream has always been in a prime position to take over social media. In the latest episode of Coneheads, Mike Chen teams up with Inga Lam from BuzzFeed and Tasty to try out a few of the Internet's most viral ice cream creations. From a DIY ice cream sandwich hack, to a sugar-packed ice cream burrito, Mike and Inga are here to find out which desserts actually taste as good as they look. And for the grand finale, Mike and Inga throw down in an epic ice cream scoop battle for the ages. Whose waffle cone can withstand the most scoops? Watch the latest episode of Coneheads and find out!