On Thursday’s (August 6) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show answering a fan question about whether streaming services would survive if labels were to pull their catalogs. Next, the crew discusses Lil Baby’s tweet where he suggests that the “business gotta outweigh the talent.” Soon after, the EDS trio highlights Detroit rapper 42 Dugg in their ‘Heat Check’ segment. Later, the EDS crew speaks on the alleged news of Republicans helping Kanye West to get on the 2020 Presidential ballots. To close, the trio shares their thoughts on Roc Nation’s partnership with Long Island University, and give their predictions for tonight’s Verzuz battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz.